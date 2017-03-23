Flag hosting ceremony held in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Flag hoisting ceremony was held in
Embassy of Pakistan Cairo to mark the 77th National Day.
A statement received here from the Embassy of Pakistan Cairo
said Pakistani community residents in Egypt and representatives
of local print and electronic media participated in the event.
Messages of President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on
the occasion, were read out to the audience.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Mushtaq Ali Shah
highlighted the government’s vision of `Peace for Development’ and
its achievements in socioeconomic fields in the past few years.
He especially highlighted close coordination between the
government, the armed forces and various segments of the civil
society in building a national narrative on peace, security and
development.
The Ambassador also appreciated the role played by the
Pakistani community in Egypt in promoting trust and understanding
between the peoples of two countries.
On this occasion, the students and children of the
Pakistan International School Cairo (PISC) gave a colorful
performance of tableaus and folk dances to the tunes of national
songs.
Leading daily newspapers `Egyptian Gazette’ and `Al-
Gamhouria’ carried special supplements on the occasion.
Later the Ambassador gave interviews to the local print and
electronic media, in which he highlighted the strong bonds of
fraternity and mutually beneficial cooperation that so happily
existed between our two peoples and countries.
Bilateral cooperation, he said, had steadily grown in the past
few years in all domains and expressed his confidence that relations
between the two countries would grow from strength to strength in
the years ahead.
The ceremony ended with the customary light refreshments for
the participants.