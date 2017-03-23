Flag hosting ceremony held in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Flag hoisting ceremony was held in

Embassy of Pakistan Cairo to mark the 77th National Day.

A statement received here from the Embassy of Pakistan Cairo

said Pakistani community residents in Egypt and representatives

of local print and electronic media participated in the event.

Messages of President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on

the occasion, were read out to the audience.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Mushtaq Ali Shah

highlighted the government’s vision of `Peace for Development’ and

its achievements in socioeconomic fields in the past few years.

He especially highlighted close coordination between the

government, the armed forces and various segments of the civil

society in building a national narrative on peace, security and

development.

The Ambassador also appreciated the role played by the

Pakistani community in Egypt in promoting trust and understanding

between the peoples of two countries.

On this occasion, the students and children of the

Pakistan International School Cairo (PISC) gave a colorful

performance of tableaus and folk dances to the tunes of national

songs.

Leading daily newspapers `Egyptian Gazette’ and `Al-

Gamhouria’ carried special supplements on the occasion.

Later the Ambassador gave interviews to the local print and

electronic media, in which he highlighted the strong bonds of

fraternity and mutually beneficial cooperation that so happily

existed between our two peoples and countries.

Bilateral cooperation, he said, had steadily grown in the past

few years in all domains and expressed his confidence that relations

between the two countries would grow from strength to strength in

the years ahead.

The ceremony ended with the customary light refreshments for

the participants.