Flag Hoisting ceremony to mark 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug.14 (APP):The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka and

the Pakistani community have celebrated 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan in a

befitting manner.

According to a message recieved here from Sri Lanka on Monday, the

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra hoisted

the national flag of Pakistan at a colorful ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission

here this morning to mark the occasion.

Later, the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were

read out to the participants.

In his message, the Acting High Commissioner Dr. Sarfraz Sipra said that

Pakistan was our identity that we earned through immense sacrifices.

He underlined that countless people gave their blood to kindle the light

of freedom and millions had to migrate for this purpose.

It was a day of happiness and a day of renewing our pledges that we would

continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives for which Pakistan was

created, he added.

On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, Dr. Sipra said that it was a matter of great

satisfaction that Pakistan and Sri Lanka continued to maintain their traditionally close and

mutually beneficial relations in all fields.

“The process of bilateral cooperation has been greatly assisted by ever

increasing multifaceted interaction both at the level of people and leaders of our two

countries.”

He lauded that the two countries had achieved development, progress and

prosperity over the last 70 years through mutual cooperation and expressed the hope

that it would continue in the years to come.

On the occasion, Dr. Sipra formally presented the official photograph of the

investiture ceremony held at the President office in Islamabad to Mr. Ifthikhar Aziz where

he was awarded Tamgha-e-Khidmat in recognition of his meritorious service to Pakistan.

Mr. Aziz has the distinguished honor to serve as the President of Pakistan Sri

Lanka Friendship, Trade and Investment Association for the 8th consecutive year.

This year, Pakistan is celebrating 70th anniversary of independence.

The High Commission of Pakistan has planned a number of activities including

launch of a book “An Enduring Friendship: Sri Lanka and Pakistan” today evening.

Painting Competition on “Buddhist and Gandhara Art and Cultural Heritage of

Pakistan” open for all Sri Lankan citizens, Pakistan Film Festival and many other activities

in this regard are also planned.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by a large number of participants

from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade

and Investment Association, Sri Lanka Pakistan Business Council, prominent Sri Lankan

personalities and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.

A traditional Pakistani breakfast was also served to the attendees.