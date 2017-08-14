Flag Hoisting ceremony to mark 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug.14 (APP):The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka and
the Pakistani community have celebrated 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan in a
befitting manner.
According to a message recieved here from Sri Lanka on Monday, the
Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra hoisted
the national flag of Pakistan at a colorful ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission
here this morning to mark the occasion.
Later, the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were
read out to the participants.
In his message, the Acting High Commissioner Dr. Sarfraz Sipra said that
Pakistan was our identity that we earned through immense sacrifices.
He underlined that countless people gave their blood to kindle the light
of freedom and millions had to migrate for this purpose.
It was a day of happiness and a day of renewing our pledges that we would
continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives for which Pakistan was
created, he added.
On Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations, Dr. Sipra said that it was a matter of great
satisfaction that Pakistan and Sri Lanka continued to maintain their traditionally close and
mutually beneficial relations in all fields.
“The process of bilateral cooperation has been greatly assisted by ever
increasing multifaceted interaction both at the level of people and leaders of our two
countries.”
He lauded that the two countries had achieved development, progress and
prosperity over the last 70 years through mutual cooperation and expressed the hope
that it would continue in the years to come.
On the occasion, Dr. Sipra formally presented the official photograph of the
investiture ceremony held at the President office in Islamabad to Mr. Ifthikhar Aziz where
he was awarded Tamgha-e-Khidmat in recognition of his meritorious service to Pakistan.
Mr. Aziz has the distinguished honor to serve as the President of Pakistan Sri
Lanka Friendship, Trade and Investment Association for the 8th consecutive year.
This year, Pakistan is celebrating 70th anniversary of independence.
The High Commission of Pakistan has planned a number of activities including
launch of a book “An Enduring Friendship: Sri Lanka and Pakistan” today evening.
Painting Competition on “Buddhist and Gandhara Art and Cultural Heritage of
Pakistan” open for all Sri Lankan citizens, Pakistan Film Festival and many other activities
in this regard are also planned.
The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by a large number of participants
from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade
and Investment Association, Sri Lanka Pakistan Business Council, prominent Sri Lankan
personalities and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.
A traditional Pakistani breakfast was also served to the attendees.
