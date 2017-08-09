Flag hoisting ceremony to be held at Parliament House: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani

on Wednesday said a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the

Parliament House on Independence Day.

He made this formal announcement on Wednesday during first

sitting of 265th session of Senate.

The chairman said he had made a request to the prime

minister to shift the flag hoisting ceremony on the Independence

Day to the Parliament House.

This request, he said, had been acceded to by the prime

minister and he had issued directions to the quarters concerned to

make the arrangements subject to weather conditions.