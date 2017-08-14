Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 14 (APP): The national flag of Pakistan was unfurled at

Pakistan Embassy during an impressive ceremony held here on Monday to celebrate

Independence Day of Pakistan.

The flag hoisting ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran and

as Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid hoisted the green and white flag, the

national anthem was played.

He also read out the messages of the prime minister and

president for the Independence Day.

In his address, Ambassador Khalid congratulated the Pakistani community

and said “Today when the Independence Day is celebrated and cherished, we realize and

take pride in being citizens of an independent country.”

Pakistan nation, he said is the champions of its own destiny and harbinger of a bright

future. Our ties with China have grown from strength to strength.

Ambassador Khalid said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a

flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative heralded prosperity for our future, adding, We

will fulfill the promise of a better future for the forthcoming generations, he added.

The national songs presented by students of Pakistan Embassy College

enthralled the audience.

All officers and staff of the Mission and the Consulate General along

with their families attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate independence day

in a befitting manner at Consulate General of Pakistan Shanghai.

Consul General, Dr. Naeem Khan read out messages of President Mamnoon

Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the occasion.

A large number of Pakistani community and businessmen attended the ceremony.