Flag Hoisting ceremony held in Cairo to mark 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): A flag Hoisting ceremony Monday was held in the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo to mark the 70th Independence Anniversary of the country.
Members of Pakistani community in Egypt, other notables, local print
and electronic media persons participated in the event.
Messages of President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the
occasion, were read out.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador, Mushtaq Ali Shah shed light on
the historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.
He congratulated the Pakistani community on their country’s 70th
independence anniversary.
On this occasion, the students of the Pakistan International School of
Cairo (PISC) gave a colorful performance of folk dances to the tunes of national songs. Leading daily newspaper ‘Egyptian Gazette’ carried special supplements on the occasion.
Later the Ambassador gave interviews to the local print and electronic
media, in which he underlined the strong bonds of fraternity and mutually
beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt that had steadily grown in the past few years in all domains.
He expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries
would grow further in the years ahead.
