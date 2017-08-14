Flag Hoisting ceremony held in Cairo to mark 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): A flag Hoisting ceremony Monday was held in the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo to mark the 70th Independence Anniversary of the country.

Members of Pakistani community in Egypt, other notables, local print

and electronic media persons participated in the event.

Messages of President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the

occasion, were read out.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador, Mushtaq Ali Shah shed light on

the historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

He congratulated the Pakistani community on their country’s 70th

independence anniversary.

On this occasion, the students of the Pakistan International School of

Cairo (PISC) gave a colorful performance of folk dances to the tunes of national songs. Leading daily newspaper ‘Egyptian Gazette’ carried special supplements on the occasion.

Later the Ambassador gave interviews to the local print and electronic

media, in which he underlined the strong bonds of fraternity and mutually

beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt that had steadily grown in the past few years in all domains.

He expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries

would grow further in the years ahead.