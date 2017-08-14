Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris to celebrate 70th Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): An elegant flag hoisting ceremony Monday was
held at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris to celebrate the 70th anniversary of
Pakistan’s Independence.
A large number of Pakistani community along with their families
also attended the ceremony.
Special messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan
were read out.
Pakistan’s ambassador to France, Moin-ul-Haque in his address congratulated the Pakistan community and entire Pakistani nation on this historic occasion.
He said that 70th Independence Day marked a milestone in our
remarkable journey of making Pakistan a peaceful and stronger country.
He lauded the untiring efforts and sacrifices rendered by Muslim of
India under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve freedom and a separate homeland for the Muslim of sub-continent.
He expressed confidence that the whole nation would work together for
the country’s prosperity and development and to realize the vision of our founding fathers for making Pakistan a modern and prosperous state.
Young Pakistani girls and boys clad in national dresses and holding
national flags sung the patriotic songs on the occassion.