Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris to celebrate 70th Pakistan’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): An elegant flag hoisting ceremony Monday was

held at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris to celebrate the 70th anniversary of

Pakistan’s Independence.

A large number of Pakistani community along with their families

also attended the ceremony.

Special messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan

were read out.

Pakistan’s ambassador to France, Moin-ul-Haque in his address congratulated the Pakistan community and entire Pakistani nation on this historic occasion.

He said that 70th Independence Day marked a milestone in our

remarkable journey of making Pakistan a peaceful and stronger country.

He lauded the untiring efforts and sacrifices rendered by Muslim of

India under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve freedom and a separate homeland for the Muslim of sub-continent.

He expressed confidence that the whole nation would work together for

the country’s prosperity and development and to realize the vision of our founding fathers for making Pakistan a modern and prosperous state.

Young Pakistani girls and boys clad in national dresses and holding

national flags sung the patriotic songs on the occassion.