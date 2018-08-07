Flag hoisting at Pakistan High Commission to be held on Aug 14

LONDON, Aug 07 (APP):Like every year, Pakistan High Commission London will mark

Pakistan’s 72nd Independence day on August 14 in a national spirit and a befitting

manner.

According to Pakistan High Commissi London sources, all arrangements have been

finalized for Pakistan Independence Day’s flag hoisting ceremony on August 14.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, the newly appointed Pakistan High Commissioner to the

United Kindgom (UK), on the occasion will hoist the Pakistani flag.

This year Pakistan Independence Day is being celebrated after the successful

and historic general election of July 2018.

The High Commissioner has also invited the members of the Pakistani community,

British friends of Pakistan and representatives of media to attend the ceremony and

be part of the celebration.

He has also specially invited the British Pakistani youth and children to participate

in the national event in a large number.

On the occasion the messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan will also

read out.

Local singers will present popular national songs, and

traditional Pakistani brunch will also be served to the guests.

Like every year, a large number of Pakistani diaspora belonging to different walks

of life is expected to attend this auspicious occasion, the High Commission sources added.