Five teams confirm participation in West Asia baseball

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Tom Peng, President, Baseball Federation

of Asia has said that that five foreign teams have confirmed their participation in the West Asia Baseball Cup being played in Islamabad from February 25 to March 1.

He was speaking at the executive committee meeting of the BFA

held today, Tuesday in Japan, said a spokesman of Federation baseball Pakistan here.

“India, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lankan and Nepal will be taking part in the event”, said Tom Peng.

BFA Chief requested Pakistan’s Interior ministry for the timely

issuance of Visas to the participating teams to ensure their participation in the competition, added the spokesman.

Tom Peng said it is good that Pakistan hosts this event which will be fruitful for revival of Sports in the country.