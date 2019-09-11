Five private sector companies plan to set up LNG terminals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Following the introduction of ease-of-doing-business strategy by the government, as many as five private sector companies are planning to set up Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, having capacity to re-gasify 500-700 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas.

“The consortiums of Exxon, Shell and Mitsubishi besides Spanish and French companies are poised to establish LNG terminals in Pakistan, who are considered world leading players in the energy sector,” a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP on Wednesday.