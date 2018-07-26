Five more sons of soil embrace martyrdom during election duty: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):Five more sons of soil have embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) while serving the
nation during elections duty, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations
(ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet on Thursday.
“Vehicle after delivering election material at
NA-12 RO office fell 250 feet down the cliff on road side. No sacrifice is more
sacred than the life sacrificed in line of duty”, the DG ISPR added.
