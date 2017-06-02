Five killed, 14 wounded in Punjab road accidents

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): At least five people were killed and ten
others wounded in Khanewal area of Kabirwala when a passenger bus and a truck collided on Friday.
According to a private news channel, at least five people were killed
and 14 others wounded in road accidents in different cities of Punjab.
The accident took place near Bagar Bridge in Kabirwala Jhang Road area
of Khanewal where five people were killed and ten others sustained injuries.
According to Rescue sources, the bodies and injured were shifted to
Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala.
The ill-fated bus of a private company was en route from Faisalabad to
Multan when it ran head-on into a truck coming from the opposite site.
Another accident occurred in Lahore’s Kalma Chowk owing to over-speed.
After going out of control, the vehicle turned over causing injuries to four
people on board the vehicle.
The wounded have been shifted to hospital.
