17 killed, 12 injured in a small service plane crash

RAWALPINDI, Jul 30 (APP):At least 17 people were killed when an Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in built up area here in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi. The Aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 civilian casualties while another 12 got injured. Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached on site. Fire was extinguished and injured were shifted to hospital.

“The crew members who embraced Shahadat include Lt Col Saqib( Pilot) , Lt Col Waseem( Pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.”

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by the rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122.