Five energy projects of 2,520 MW completed so far under CPEC

Islamabad, October 31, (APP):As many as five energy projects with installed capacity of 2,520 MW initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) early harvest programme, has so far been completed, sources in Planning Ministry said.

The 1320 MW Shaiwal Coal Power Project was recently completed under CPEC at a cost of $1.6 billion, sources added.

Similarly Hydro China Dawood and Sachal Energy Development wind power projects with 50 MW energy capacity each were completed at a cost of $134 million and 112 million respectively.

Another 100 MW wind power project in Jhimper, Thatta is also operational now and contributing to the national grid. It was completed at a cost of $257 million.

Similarly Quid-e-Azm Solar Power Park (300 MW out of 1000 MW) in Bahawalpur has also been completed under CPEC at a cost of $1.32 billion.

The energy projects to be completed in 2018, include 1320 MW Port Qasim Electric Power Company which is likely to be completed by June 2018 at a cost of $1.912 billion.

In addition, work on 1320 MW SSRL Power Plant-Thar Coal is continued at fast pace and is likely to be complete by end of next year at a cost of $2 billion.

The other 660 MW Hubco Coal based Coastal in Balochistan is also expected to be completed by end of 2018 at a cost of $970 million whereas the 100 MW Jhimpir Wind based Power Plant would be operational by September 2018 which would be completed at a cost of $224 million.

The Commercial Operation Date for the 720 MW Karot Hydro Power project has been set at 2020 which will be completed at a cost of $1.698 billion.

Similarly another 1100 MW Kohala Hydel Power Porject will be completed at a cost of $2.355 billion by 2023 whereas the 870 MW SukiKinari Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to be finalized at a cost of $1.956 billion by 2020.