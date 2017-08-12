At least 15 die, 25 injured in Quetta attack

QUETTA, Aug 12 (APP): At least 15 persons, including eight
security personnel, lost their lives in a suicide attack near
Manaf Hospital in Pishin Stop area of the provincial capital
on Saturday.
According to the Civil Defence Bomb Disposal Squad Team,
the suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle with 20 to 25 kg
explosive / incindery material, including ball-bearings.
ISPR, in a statement, said, the terrorist targetted a
military vehicle on duty. Incendiary explosive was used in the
attack, due to which nearby vehicles also caught fire.
At least 25 persons, including 10 security personnel, were
also injured in the attack. The injured were rushed to Civil
Hospital, Bolan Medical Hospital and Combined Military Hospital
(CMH).
Army troops reached the incident site and cordoned off the
area.
Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch announced emergency in
hospitals.
The injured, including Nk Shahzad, Lnk Qaiser, Spr Sadaqat, Lnk Masroor, Sep Abdullah, Sep Zia Ullah, Spr Riaz Iqbal, Spr Allah Dino,
Spr Muhammad Shah, Spr Abbas Ali, Spr Muhammad Tanveer and Sep Aqib
Ali were being treated at CMH.
