At least 15 die, 25 injured in Quetta attack

QUETTA, Aug 12 (APP): At least 15 persons, including eight

security personnel, lost their lives in a suicide attack near

Manaf Hospital in Pishin Stop area of the provincial capital

on Saturday.

According to the Civil Defence Bomb Disposal Squad Team,

the suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle with 20 to 25 kg

explosive / incindery material, including ball-bearings.

ISPR, in a statement, said, the terrorist targetted a

military vehicle on duty. Incendiary explosive was used in the

attack, due to which nearby vehicles also caught fire.

At least 25 persons, including 10 security personnel, were

also injured in the attack. The injured were rushed to Civil

Hospital, Bolan Medical Hospital and Combined Military Hospital

(CMH).

Army troops reached the incident site and cordoned off the

area.

Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch announced emergency in

hospitals.

The injured, including Nk Shahzad, Lnk Qaiser, Spr Sadaqat, Lnk Masroor, Sep Abdullah, Sep Zia Ullah, Spr Riaz Iqbal, Spr Allah Dino,

Spr Muhammad Shah, Spr Abbas Ali, Spr Muhammad Tanveer and Sep Aqib

Ali were being treated at CMH.