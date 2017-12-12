Five-day Iranian Film Festival to screen five famous films

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Five-day Iranian Film Festival in Islamabad would screen five films including So Far So Close’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘A Cube of Sugar’, ‘Crazy Castle’ and ‘Where are my shoes?’.

The film festival is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and from December 13 would shift to National Heritage of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) for remaining three days.

The festival is organized by Cultural Consulate Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with Cultural Center of Islamic Republic of Iran in Rawalpindi, PNCA and National Heritage of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Cultural Counselor Iran Embassy Shahaboddin Daraei said that Cinema is a phenomenon associated with life and social progress of human beings and since its audience is public, it is in line with their social, cultural, economic and political changes. He said that Cinema in Iran has always been evolving and transitioning with social changes. “Today Iran’s Cinema history can be divided into two parts 1- pre-revolution Cinema and 2-Post-Revolution Cinema” he said.

He said that pre-revolution Cinema began in 1900 A.D from the time the 1st camera arrived in Iran and the recording started, although over the course of 8 decades of activities many films were produced and screened, but because of Director’s narrow mindedness and the lake of technique and proper genre it got caught up in ethical banal which was not compatible with public culture and hence was declared dead and of no influence long before the Islamic Revolution.

He said that with the victory of the Islamic Revolution those interested in Cinema and Film were worried that with the implementation of religious ruling, cinema will be eliminated from the culture and artistic life of Iran, but the historical statement of Imam Khomeini upon the return to Iran, was designated as the policy of revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran about Cinema and reincarnated the Iranian Cinema, he said “we don’t oppose Cinema we oppose vulgarity”.

He said that the regular conduction of at least one international film festival annually like International Fajr Film Festival which will be hosting its 36th Festival in Febraury 2018 next year, has played a significant role in engaging the youth in the cinema and has paved the way for female directors such has Pakhshan Bani Aitemad, Pooran Darakhshande and Tahmine Milani to bloom in the film Industry.

He appreciated PNCA, Lok Virsa and Asian Peace Film Institute for their cooperation in making this event possible.

The films will be shown at Pakistan National Council of Arts from December 11-12 and at Lok Virsa from December 13-15.

Iranian cinema has been one of the main enthralling and appealing cinema industry in the world and has gained special status among the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques.