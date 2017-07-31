NA speaker clears nomination papers of six PM candidates

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Monday accepted the nomination papers of all six

candidates including Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) candidate Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi after scrutiny.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz sole candidate for the office

of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah,

Syed Naveed Qamar (PPPP), Sheikh RashId Ahmed (PTI-PML-Q), Sahibzada

Tariqullah (JI) and Kishwar Zehra (MQM) contesting for the slot of

Prime Minister.

Time for filing of nomination papers was 1400 hours Monday.

Speaker scrutinised the papers and at 1500 hours and accepted all

papers.

Meanwhile, talking to the media persons at the parliament

house, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he will take forward the

development agenda of the party.

He said the country is facing many challenges and their

efforts will be aimed at steering the country out of them.

Meanwhile, leaders from different political parties expressed

hope to bring a consensus candidate for the office of the Prime

Minister.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Ilahi told that Sheikh Rasheed

Ahmed is consensus candidate of our party and the PTI. “However, the

opposition parties are negotiating to reach a consensus.”

Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah said Syed Khursheed

Ahmed Shah can be a consensus candidate. However, consultation still

continues and we hope for an overall consensus.

Meanwhile, for the PML-N candidate the proposers are Shehzadi

Umarzadi Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Shah Sherazi,Arshad Khan

Leghari, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rana Hayat Khan.

Seconders in these nomination papers are Saira Afzal Tarar,

Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Ghalib Khan and Khawaja

Muhammad Asif.

Ejaz Khan Jakhrani proposing Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and

Nawab Ali Wassan seconding him; Shahida Rehmani proposing Syed

Naveed Qamar and Musarrat Rafiq Mahesay seconding him.

In other two nomination papers filed Opposition-Papers MNA

Shah Mahmood Qureshi proposed Sheikh RashId Ahmed as PTI backed

candidate for the office of the Prime Minister whose seconder is

Tariq Basher Cheema, while MNAs Sheikh Salahuddin and Sohail Mansoor

proposed and seconded Shahida Rehmani of MQM and Ayesha Syed and

Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan proposed and seconded JI candidate Sahibzada

Tariqullah.