NA speaker clears nomination papers of six PM candidates

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq Monday accepted the nomination papers of all six
candidates including Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) candidate Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi after scrutiny.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz sole candidate for the office
of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah,
Syed Naveed Qamar (PPPP), Sheikh RashId Ahmed (PTI-PML-Q), Sahibzada
Tariqullah (JI) and Kishwar Zehra (MQM) contesting for the slot of
Prime Minister.
Time for filing of nomination papers was 1400 hours Monday.
Speaker scrutinised the papers and at 1500 hours and accepted all
papers.
Meanwhile, talking to the media persons at the parliament
house, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he will take forward the
development agenda of the party.
He said the country is facing many challenges and their
efforts will be aimed at steering the country out of them.
Meanwhile, leaders from different political parties expressed
hope to bring a consensus candidate for the office of the Prime
Minister.
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Ilahi told that Sheikh Rasheed
Ahmed is consensus candidate of our party and the PTI. “However, the
opposition parties are negotiating to reach a consensus.”
Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah said Syed Khursheed
Ahmed Shah can be a consensus candidate. However, consultation still
continues and we hope for an overall consensus.
Meanwhile, for the PML-N candidate the proposers are Shehzadi
Umarzadi Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Shah Sherazi,Arshad Khan
Leghari, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Rana Hayat Khan.
Seconders in these nomination papers are Saira Afzal Tarar,
Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Ghalib Khan and Khawaja
Muhammad Asif.
Ejaz Khan Jakhrani proposing Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and
Nawab Ali Wassan seconding him; Shahida Rehmani proposing Syed
Naveed Qamar and Musarrat Rafiq Mahesay seconding him.
In other two nomination papers filed Opposition-Papers MNA
Shah Mahmood Qureshi proposed Sheikh RashId Ahmed as PTI backed
candidate for the office of the Prime Minister whose seconder is
Tariq Basher Cheema, while MNAs Sheikh Salahuddin and Sohail Mansoor
proposed and seconded Shahida Rehmani of MQM and Ayesha Syed and
Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan proposed and seconded JI candidate Sahibzada
Tariqullah.
