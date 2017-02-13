Five bills moved to Senate

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): As many as five bills Monday were moved to the Senate on Private Members Day by the members individually.

As the bills were not opposed by the government, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani referred all the bills to concerned Standing Committees of the House for consideration.

The bills were moved by Senators Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Ateeq Shaikh and Azam Khan Swati with Chaudhry Tanvir and Ateeq Shaikh moving two bills each.

Chaudhry Tanvir Khan moved the Bill to further amend [The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Board Bill, 2017] and another bill aimed to further amend [The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Senator Mohammad Azam Khan Swati moved the Bill to further amend [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh moved the Bill to further amend [The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2017] and another bill aimed to further amend the Constitution; [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Board Act, 2017 proposes to constitute a board to work for well being of senior citizen and to make provisions for setting-up old-age homes for indigent older persons.

The bill further proposes to provide better medical facilities to the senior citizens and provisions for protecting their life and property.

The bill, therefore, institutionalizes the protection of senior citizen’s rights and provision of proper care to them.

The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2017 says section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, give discretionary powers to the courts established under section 46 of the Act in terms of awarding punishment.

Therefore, the minimum limit of punishments is required to be prescribed in order to maintain deterrence against the menace of drugs.

The bill endeavours to amend the section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, by specifying and fixing minimum benchmarks for punishments.