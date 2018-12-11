Five bills introduced in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of five private members’ bills and rejected three

pieces of legislation.

The House witnessed the introduction of five private members’ bills including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill,2018] (Articles 25B, 51, 63B, 92 and 106); the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2018; the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018

(Articles 106).