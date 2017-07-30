Fisheries exports contribute US $ 276.269 mln to national kitty

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Pakistan has exported around 103,277

tons of fish and fish preparations during first three quarters of

last fiscal year which contributed US $ 276.269 million precious

foreign exchange to national exchequer.

The export of fish and fish preparations during same period of

2015-16 was 92,046 tons, amounting to US $ 240.038 million.

A data issued by Commerce Division on Sunday revealed that

exports of fish and fish preparations have witnessed an increase by

12.2 per cent in quantity and 15.09 per cent in value during last

year.

The major buyers are China, Thailand, Malaysia, Middle East,

Sri Lanka, Japan etc.

The sources said fishery plays an important role in Pakistan’s

economy and is considered to be a source of livelihood for coastal

inhabitants. Apart from marine fisheries, inland fisheries (based

in rivers, lakes, ponds, dams etc.) is also very important activity

throughout the country.

Fisheries’ share in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 0.41 per

cent but has a value addition in export earnings.

During 2016-17 (July-March), total marine and inland fish

production was estimated at 520,000 tons out of which 375,000

tons was marine production and remaining catch came from inland

waters.

Whereas the production for period 2015-16 (July-March), was

estimated to be 501,000 tons in which 368,000 tons was marine and

remaining was produced by inland fishery sector.

The sources said to improve fisheries sector a number of

initiative were being taken by federal and provincial fisheries

departments which included inter alia strengthening of extension

services, introduction of new fishing methodologies, development of

value added products, enhancement of per capita consumption of fish,

and up-gradation of socio-economic conditions of the fishermen’s

community.

The government also arranged training of around 2,455

fishermen and fisheries related personnel on different aspects to

bring high quality products which fetch higher price in market.

These trainings were also aimed at reducing post-harvest

losses on board fishing vessels and were imparted on hygiene,

deckhand, navigational electronic equipment, HACCP, modern fishing

techniques etc.

Moreover, the sources said to enhance export of seafood

products a model shrimp farm in District Thatta, Sindh has been

established by Fisheries Development Board with funding from Export

Development Fund (EDF) to enhance supply of raw material for

seafood industry in Pakistan.

They said in order to enhance seafood exports and curb

smuggling of seafood to Afghanistan and other countries from

Peshawar, four new development projects are being implemented.

These included establishment of Regional Office & Testing

Laboratory of Marine Fisheries Department at Peshawar, establishment

of Regional Office & Testing laboratories of Marine Fisheries

Department at Gwadar, upgradation and Accreditation of Quality

Control Laboratories for Environmental Contamination and

reactivation of Hatchery Complex for Production of Fish and

Shrimp Seeds.

The sources said under Strategic Trade Policy Framework

(STPF) 2015-18, matching grant of upto a maximum of Rs. 5 million

for specified plant and machinery or specified items is provided to

improve product design and encourage innovation in Small and Medium

Enterprises (SMEs) and export sectors of leather, pharmaceutical and

fisheries.

The EDF Board also approved Rs. 96 million for establishment

of Pen Feh farm of sea bass and groupers along coastal belt of

Sindh.

The sources said after a period of about six years, the

European Union (EU) allowed resumption of export of Fish & Fishery

products from Pakistan to EU countries.

It may be recalled that the fish processing plants were de-

listed by EU. Two fish processing plants have been enlisted by

EU and case of enlistment of five more processing plants is in

process with EU.

They said to meet requirement of EU and other importing

countries, two laboratories (i.e. Microbiology & Chemical) have been

accredited from Pakistan National Accreditation Council.

Moreover, the sources said to meet the requirement of EU

and other importing countries, 2,000 fishing boats have been

modified which is a success story for Pakistan.

The other initiative was that pursuant to requirement of EU

and other importing countries, on Hazard Analysis & Critical Control

Points (HACCP), guidelines have been prepared and distributed to 137

fish exporters/processors to ensure quality of seafood.