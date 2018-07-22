Fish exports up by 14.57pc to $451.026 mln

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations surged by 14.57 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-June (2017-18) were recorded at $451.026 million against the exports of $393.662 million in July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 14.57 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exported 198,420 metric tons during the period under review against the exports of 155,091 last year, showing growth of 27.94 percent.

However, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country declined by 7.31 percent by going down from $29.181 million during June 2017 to $27.047 million in June 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports decreased by 48.41 percent in July 2018 when compared to the exports of $52.431 million in May 2018, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food exports from the country surged by 29.28 percent during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18.

The food exports from the country were recorded at $4797.936 million during July-June (2017-18) against the exports of $3711.159 million during July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 29.28 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country surged by 13.74 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the previous fiscal

year (2016-17).

The exports from the country during July-June (2017-18) were recorded at $23.228 billion against the exports of $20.422 billion in July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 13.74

percent.

Imports into the country during the period also increased by 15.10 percent by going up from $52.910 billion in FY 2016-17 to $60.898 billion during FY 2017-18.

Based on the figures, the external trade deficit during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 15.95 compared to last year. The trade deficit during FY 2017-18 was recorded at $ 37.670 billion against the deficit of $32.488 billion in FY 2016-17.