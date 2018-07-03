Fish exports up 16.33 percent

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 16.33 percent during the first eleven months of outgoing fiscal year (2017-18) as against the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan export seafood worth $423.996 million during July-May (2017-18) as compared to the exports of $364.481 million in July-May (2016-17), showing an increase of 16.33 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the fish exports from the country witnessed increase of 24.84 percent by growing from trade of 143,313 metric tons last year to 178,906 metric tons during 2017-18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports into the country during the period under review witnessed increase of 30.80 percent.

The food exports during the first eleven months of the outgoing fiscal year were recorded at $4,479 million against the imports of $3,425 million, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country increased by 9.2 percent during the month of May 2018 when compared to the same month of last year.

The fish exports in May 2018 were recorded at $ 52.431 million against the imports of $ 48,012 million in May 2017, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the fish exports from the country however decreased by 6.31 percent during May 2018 as compared to eh exports of $55.960 million in April 2018.