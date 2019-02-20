First Women Cricket of KP start working in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP):The first fully equipped Women Cricket Academy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start its working in the premises of Malik International Cricket Academy situated on main Ring Road here.

Member Provincial Assembly Aysia Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the well-equipped Women Cricket Academy, the first of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having two pitches, a small gymnasium, a walking track, changing room, players waiting room.