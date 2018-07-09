First unique “Election Mela” to be held at Lok Virsa on July 17

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):A one-day “Election Mela” will be held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on July 17 to celebrate democracy.

The first ever unique event will be organized by Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan and The Asia Foundation. The event aims to educate the participants about importance of holding elections.

A lecturer Salman Ali Khan Bettani said that elections have greater impacts on developing strong democracies since people have an ultimate say in the right way they want to be governed.

He said that democratic nations perform elections where people have a say on the kind of government that will safeguard all their interests. Therefore, the elected leaders have a responsibility of ensuring that the country is run in the most efficient way which brings about prosperity, he said.

Dr. Memoona Khayal said that elections are very important, adding that no matter to which party you belong or if you’re not a member of a political party, you should take voting and the electoral process very seriously.

The elections campaign of candidates from different political parties is gradually gaining momentum in federal capital in the form of public gatherings and corner meetings.

The candidates have started visiting their respective areas to meet the residents. Besides, election offices have also been opened in various streets and markets of federal capital.