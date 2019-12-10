First technology park a milestone towards knowledge based economy : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Awan said on Tuesday that inauguration of Pakistan’s first special Technology zone and park by the Prime Minister Imran Khan at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) was manifestation of importance attached to technology sector in the Naya Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that this step would prove a milestone towards knowledge based economy and provide a platform to creative minds to sit together and take steps for its further development.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to set up such technology parks in other educational institutions as well.

She said that in today’s world importance of technology could not be overemphasized as no sphere of human life is complete without it.

She said that this project of the NUST would prove to be a bridge between academia and industry and play its role in the promotion of research and development.