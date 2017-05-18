First spell of film “Rang Baz” completed

LAHORE, May 18 (APP): The first spell of film “Rang Baz” of Director Farooq Mangel has been shot in Swat while rest of the shooting will be carried out in foreign countries.

Farooq Mangel told APP here on Thursday that the film is full of action and comedy and will hopefully be liked by people.

He said that Asif Khan and Noshaba are among the artistes of the film.