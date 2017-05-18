First Session of Pakistan-Turkey Regional Consultations held

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): The first session of Pakistan-Turkey Regional Consultations

at Directors-General Level between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries were held

here Thursday and discussed in-depth the regional developments.

According to the Foreign office announcement, the Turkish side was led by Ambassador

Fazli Corman, Director General (South Asia) and the Pakistan delegation was led by

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director General (Afghanistan, Iran & Turkey).

These discussions were held as part of the on-going process to strengthen institutional

exchanges between the two brotherly countries. These exchanges would provide an

impetus to the closer cooperation on strengthening strategic ties in all fields of mutual

interest.

The two sides also held the Inaugural Session of the Joint Working Group on Political

Coordination within the framework of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic

Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that was established during the 5th HLSCC Meeting held on

February 23, 2017.