First round matches of squash in Quaid-e-Azam Games held

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):First round matches of squash in the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter Provincial Games were held here at Mushaf Squash Complex, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

In men singles’ matches of squash, Qamar Islam of Sindh defeated Gilgit-Biltistatan’s Arif 3-2 after a thrilling contest, while Sami Ullah of FATA defeated Umar Gul of Islamabad 3-0 in a one-sided affair.

In another contest, Adil Faqeer of Gilgit-Baltistan beat Azmat Yar of Balochistan 3-2 after an exciting battle, while in the fourth match of the day Hamza Imtiaz of Islamabad got a smooth sailing over Naimat Ullah of FATA, defeating him 3-0.

In women first round singles, Tayyaba Abbas of Punjab got an easy 3-0 victory against Balochistan’s Zahra, while Balochistan’s Kubra defeating FATA’s Zawa Kulsoom 3-0. Meanwhile, Islambad’s Bushra and Gilgit-Baltistan’s Haleem got walkovers against their opponents to qualify for the next round.