BEIJING, Sep 1 (APP):A Pakistani businessman, along with three other foreigners, has been issued first-class working visa valid for five years by the administration of the city of Yiwu, located in the central part of east China’s Zhejiang province.

Muhammad Arif and three nationals of Afghanistan, Jordan and Iraq are the first batch which received the first-class work permit by the Exit-Entry Administration of Bureau of Yiwu Municipal Public Security Bureau under the new policies.