First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York

NEW YORK, Mar 24 (APP):Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic sweeping the United States and many parts of the world, claimed its first Pakistani-American victim here on March 23, the Pakistan day.

Haji Muhammad Anjum Iqbal, a resident of Long Island, New York, died of the virus on Monday. He was 63.

Iqbal, a businessman who ran a gas station in Queens, a borough of New York City, tested positive to coronavirus at a hospital where he went on March 16 after feeling sick.

Seven days later, Iqbal — a diabetic, heart patient and cancer survivor — succumbed to the virus, which he reportedly caught at a gym.

Currently, the New York State, which is virtually in a state of lockdown, has a total of 21,689 cases as of Monday night, with 157 deaths.