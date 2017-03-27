First Pakistan Red Crescent National Junior Squash from Mar 28

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP): The first edition of the Pakistan Red Crescent National Junior Age Group Squash Championship will be played from March 28 to April 1, here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated by Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former World Champion Qamar Zaman while addressing a press conference here at Media Center Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Wasif Ali, Deputy Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, other officials were also present.

He said that they have organized the event first at provincial level and

now steps have been taken for holding the event at national level and very soon an international tournament will be organized with the collaboration of PRCS.

He said all arrangement in this connection have already been made for

the smooth sailing of the Championship. Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association organized KP Boys and Girls Junior Squash Championship but this time it was decided to hold the event at national level, Qamar Zaman informed.

He said more than 100 players from all across Pakistan will compete in four different age groups Boys Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17.

He said it was also decided to hold Girls Under-15 event alongside the Championship and female players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will compete.

Each category will carry top 16 ranking players. The Championship is carry a prize money of Rs. 0.1 million besides awarding trophies and certificates.

Gen. ® Muhammad Hamid Khan as Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Branch of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will grace the occasion and will formally inaugurate the Championship on March 28 at 3.00 p.m as chief guest while Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will be the chief guest at final and prize distribution ceremony to be organized on April 1, 2017 at 3.00 p.m.

Qamar Zaman also thanked President Pakistan Squash Federation for

extending all out support in holding the event. He said talks have been continued with the Pakistan Squash Federation to include PRCS National Junior and Senior Squash Championships in its annual calendar.