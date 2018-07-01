First Pak female team to feature in Int’l Formula Student Competition

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):A 10-member Pakistan’s first all-girls team ‘Auj’ will be featuring in International Formula Student Competition to take place in Silverstone, UK, from July 9 to 23.

Talking to APP, marketing head, team Auj, Warda Jamal said we are a team of 10 female students who had designed and manufactured a Formula Style Racing car from scratch.

“We are all from different departments of Nust, Islamabad including engineering, business development and industrial designing,” she said.

She said we have been shortlisted for the event based on our business plan and we will be travelling to London and participating on the Silver Stone Racetrack.

“Azka Athar will be leading the team to depart to UK on July 9 from Islamabad,” she said.

She said we received extensive support from Cafe Garage, CanOlive and Karachi Gliding Club during their one year project.

“As soon as we arrive back from the competition our motive is to empower women of Pakistan in every aspect by working on Women and Work Development in Pakistan and opening another employment sector to Pakistani females,” she said and added that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also invited them for their extraordinary work in May.

The team includes Azka Athar (Team Lead), Wardah Jamal (Marketing Head), Sabah Zaman (Fabrication Head), Harim Akhtar (Technical Head), Cybil Braganza (Human Resource Manager), Laiba Rodyna (Finance Manager), Alaima Zahra (Marketing Executive), Aatrah Rauf (Technical Executive), Zoiba Noor (Technical Executive) and Fatima Sohail (Project Manager).

