First OIC Summit on science, technology to commence on Sept 10

ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN), Sep 7 (APP): The first ever summit

of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and

Technology will start here on September 10, wherein the leaders from

all Muslim states will discuss ways to excel in the lagging

sector.

The two-day international event, being hosted by the

Kazakh government is being dubbed as historic event to help

the Muslim world establish a framework to bridge the gap in

the said field between the Muslim world and the developed

world.

“The Summit will be a vital opportunity for the 57-

member Islamic states body to come closer in the field of

science and technology besides strengthening the bilateral

ties in multiple spheres,” said Ambassador of Pakistan in

Astana Abdul Salik Khan while talking to APP here Thursday.

He said Pakistan being an important part of the OIC also

held the chair of COMSTECH with President Mamnoon as its head,

who is also scheduled to attend the event.

He observed that Pakistanis had been performing well in

modern sciences like medical, engineering and others and the

country desires that the Islamic world must compete the

developed world in science and technology too.

Ambassador Salik said besides attending the event, the

President is also expected to interact with the other Muslim world

leaders to discuss the bilateral ties and cooperation.