First OIC Summit on science, technology to commence on Sept 10

ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN), Sep 7 (APP): The first ever summit
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and
Technology will start here on September 10, wherein the leaders from
all Muslim states will discuss ways to excel in the lagging
sector.
The two-day international event, being hosted by the
Kazakh government is being dubbed as historic event to help
the Muslim world establish a framework to bridge the gap in
the said field between the Muslim world and the developed
world.
“The Summit will be a vital opportunity for the 57-
member Islamic states body to come closer in the field of
science and technology besides strengthening the bilateral
ties in multiple spheres,” said Ambassador of Pakistan in
Astana Abdul Salik Khan while talking to APP here Thursday.
He said Pakistan being an important part of the OIC also
held the chair of COMSTECH with President Mamnoon as its head,
who is also scheduled to attend the event.
He observed that Pakistanis had been performing well in
modern sciences like medical, engineering and others and the
country desires that the Islamic world must compete the
developed world in science and technology too.
Ambassador Salik said besides attending the event, the
President is also expected to interact with the other Muslim world
leaders to discuss the bilateral ties and cooperation.
