First National Training Centre for Literacy to be established soon: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and

Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that first National Training Centre for Literacy and Non-Formal Education (NFE) will be established soon.

The Minister was addressing as Chief Guest symposium on “Literacy in

Pakistan: Challenges of Digital World” jointly organized by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and JICA here on Friday.

He noted that education is absolutely important for any nation to move

forward and flourish.

He said that promotion of literacy in the country is the priority of the

government as presently we have become able to allocate more budget for education sector.

We are determined to make National Training Centre for Literacy and NFE

a finest centre, he said.

Baligh Ur Rehman noted that the there was great improvement regarding

reduction in out of schools children in the country.

Our net enrolment has been gone up from 68pc to 78pc, he added.

He said that provincial governments were also giving much more attention

to education.

The minister said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) stands number

one regarding improvement in reduction of out of schools children as there is 55pc improvement regarding reduction in out of school children, 23pc in Punjab, 9pc in AJK and KP while improvement regarding reduction in out of schools children in Sindh is less.

It is our national duty to promote education as any single child if left

without education anywhere will be a national loss, he said.

He said that Pakistan is very active for creating awareness regarding

sustainable development goals (SDGs). We will achieve SDGs target by 2030, he said.

Minister reaffirmed his support to NCHD for the cause of education and

literacy in the country.

He also congratulated NCHD and JICA for organizing this important event

on the occasion of World Literacy Day and hoped that event would contribute in raising public awareness for the cause of literacy and basic education.