First lady hails regional countries for promoting women golf in Pakistan

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):First Lady Samina Alvi Sunday paid glowing tribute to the neighboring countries for sending their ladies golfers to participate in the 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2020.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the 3-day ladies golf event here at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club, she hailed the governments of Malaysia, Iran, Afghanistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Turkey and Qatar for sending their lady golfers to participate in this event.

“Your participation will go a long way in cementing our bilateral relations with your countries as well as in helping Pakistan robustly to emerge on the women golfing map in the region”, the first lady said.

She expressed the hope that the visiting women golfers would have a pleasant stay in the country and enjoy culture, hospitality and natural beauty of Pakistan, adding that they would keep touring Pakistan to play more golfing events.

She congratulated the Pakistan Golf Federation on holding the 1st international ladies golf event, adding that the championship had brought a breath of fresh air into the sporting environment of the country.

“Cultural sports and physical activities among women should be promoted at the grassroots level in the country, she exhorted.

Samina Alvi hailed untiring efforts of Ladies Golf in Pakistan Chairperson Dr Asma Afzal Shami for conducting a successful event of the ladies golf championship in the country, adding that the event would improve soft image of the country.

Earlier, the first lady Samina Alvi gave away prizes among the women golfers. Thailand’s Phannari Meeson won the inaugural PGF international ladies golf championship while another Thailander Chanettee Wannasen remained runner up in the event. Taniya Batasuriya of Sri Lanka stood third in the 1st PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championshp 2020.

Suneyah Osama turned out to be the best among Pakistani competitors.

Humna Amjad of Pakistan ended the championship at a score of 242 along with Lana Ardini of Malaysia.

Another one from Malaysia, Maisrah Muhammed finished at 244, followed by Kayla Perera of Sri Lanka at 247, Aaniya Farooq (Pakistan) 250, Nada Mir (Qatar) 253, Magala Evah (Uganda) 255.

In the race for honors in handicap category 14-24, the gross winner is Nazanin Shahraki of Iran with a score of gross 160.

Second gross went to Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm. Third position holder is Syeda Iman Ali Shah of Gymkhana.

Net winner of handicap category 14-24 is Hadiya Osama of Garrison Golf Club. Second net winner is Rubbina Nasir of Defence Raya and third net position was secured by Rafaqat Abjad(Rawalpindi). Gross winners in handicap category 25-36 are Sana Zeeshan, Rabia Tiwana and Munazza Azhar. Netwinners are Adina Ataullah(Garrison), Babirye Sarah (Uganda) and Minaa Zainab (Royal Palm).

Team event was won by Thailand and Inter Association Team match winner was Punjab.

Begum Parveen Sarwar, spouse of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar, and wife of Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah interior minister also attended the ceremony.