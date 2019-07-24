First Lady for attracting tourists through clean environment

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):First lady Samina Alvi Wednesday said that scenic beauty of the country’s northern areas must be preserved in its natural form through clean environment to attract more tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

She was speaking at an inaugural ceremony of painting exhibition titled “My Land-My people”, organized by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Special Communication Organization (SCO) here.

The exhibition featured 100 breathtaking paintings and sketches by students of educational institutes from AJK and GB, selected out of thousands of art work submitted by youngsters from both the regions.