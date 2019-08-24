First Lady assures Pakistan’s support in global effective access to assistive technology

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):First Lady Samina Alvi has expressed the hope that the ongoing efforts of the World Health Organization would certainly help improve the research, production and use of the assistive technology, assuring Pakistan’s all out support in this regard.

Addressing as chief guest of the concluding session of international consultation on Global Report on Effective Access to Assistive Technologies held in WHO Headquarters in Geneva, she the WHO’s efforts would also help in bringing greater independence and comfort in the lives of people with special needs as well as aging population, said a press release received here Saturday.