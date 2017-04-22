First Lady advises suitable job opportunities for calamity-hit disabled patients

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): First Lady Mahmooda Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday urged the government and non-government organizations to

find out employment opportunities for disabled victims of natural

calamities like earthquake to mitigate their sufferings.

She was addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a free medical camp

for treatment of spinal cord injury patients of 2005 earthquake, set

up by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and National Institute

of Rehabilitative Medicine.

The camp would provide free medical facility to the quake-hit

patients, who Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical

University Dr Javed Akram hoped would get rid of wheelchairs after

spinal surgery.

Foreign-qualified Chief of Spinal Surgery of Doctors Hospital

Lahore Dr Attique Durrani would regularly visit the patients at PIMS

for treatment and surgery.

Around 32 patients were present there at the ceremony and the

VC said around 200 more patients were about to be registered.

The First Lady immensely lauded the establishment of the camp

and said such remedial steps would enable numerous sons and daughters

to become fruitful citizens of the country.

She said the 2005 earthquake had wreaked havoc all around,

killing many and leaving thousands other to suffer serious diseases

which take years to be treated like the spinal cord injury.

She expressed the pleasure that PIMS, NIRM and Surgeon Dr

Attique Durrani took measures to end the pains of the disabled

patients so that they could join the race of national development.

The First Lady opined that the prevention of natural disasters

was not possible, however, effective strategies could help mitigate

the sufferings of the victims.

VC Javed Akram said it was not difficult for the SZABMU to

create nerve cells as the institution had already made 250 successful retinal translations, create artificial skin besides establishing a satellite lab, working in genetic diseases.

He called for President Mamnoon Hussain’s support to the

university, desiring to become the first institution to introduce

Masters and PhD degrees in spinal surgery.

Dr Attique Durrani also assured the wheelchair-ridden patients

to do whatever was humanly possible to change their lives.

Later, the Vice Chancellor presented a memento to the First

Lady who also reciprocated by presenting a shield to him.