First-ever Pak team to feature in 2019 Int’l Visually Impaired Archery C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):First-time ever, a three-member Pakistan team would feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

Pakistan Blind Archery Federation Secretary Tanveer Ahmed said we have been going through intensive training at Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

“A 15-day Blind Archery Training Camp was organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019,” he told APP.

nveer said he along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed would feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team, as coach and manager, respectively.