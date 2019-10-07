First ever painting competition on “Heritage & Culture” to be held on Oct 26

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The first ever painting competition titled “Heritage and Culture” would be held on October 26 in Lahore Fort by Adorn in collaboration with Walled City of Lahore Authority.

According to announcement this event will be a mega one day event with lots of parallel activities during the day from 9 am to 10 pm. Painting competition will be followed by a mega musical concert, The entry and participation in contest are free. The competition would be held in two categories professionals and amateurs. Cash prizes would be given to top three of both categories along with shields and certificates. The organizers have invited students of all the educational institutions and management to participate in the competition.