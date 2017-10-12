First-ever National Women Resource Centre to be established at National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday announced to establish National Women Resource Centre at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) through a joint venture with National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

In this regard, an agreement was signed between NLP and NCSW in a ceremony held at the NHLH Division’ premises.The agreement was signed by Director NLP, Syed Ghayyur Hussain and Director NCSW Suleman Shah in presence of Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, Chairperson NCSW, Khawar Mumtaz and other officials.

Speaking during the ceremony, Irfan Siddiqui said promotion of book reading habit among women will ultimately inculcate this positive trend in the younger generation.“Giving respect to women and protecting their dignity is our national duty. Similarly educating women about their rights and social problems is need of the hour to bring development and prosperity in the country,” he said.Eulogizing the endeavours of NCSW staff for establishing this Resource Center, Irfan Siddiqui said this Resource Center would enable women to access a variety of books on diversified subjects, research materials on women related topics, articles and journals.

This Resource Center would help women to conduct research on different topics, further he added.Irfan Siddiqui directed the staff of NLP to facilitate the visiting women so that they can study there with full concentration and get maximum advantage.

He said the visiting women will be exempted from paying the charges and provided transport facility on specific days.

Chairperson NCSW, Khawar Mumtaz thanked Adviser to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for taking keen interest in taking women friendly initiatives.This Resource Center would prove as milestone in transforming the lives of women through educating them and inculcating positive trends, she said.Federal Secretary, NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Secretary NCSW Samina Hassan, Joint Secretaries NH&LH Division, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Capt Retd Abdul Majeed Niazi were also present in the ceremony.