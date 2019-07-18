First-ever girls’ school cricket academy launched in Balochistan

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):The Al-Nisa School Quetta, has set-up the first-ever cricket academy in the Balochistan province in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket Board under its CRIC4US Program.

CRIC4US is a grassroots development program launched by PCB in 2018 under the flagship of Women Cricket Vision 2022, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

“The purpose of the program is to develop women cricket at the grassroots level by establishing partnerships with schools across Pakistan,”he added.