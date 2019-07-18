First-ever girls’ school cricket academy launched in Balochistan

By
Uploader
-
0
170

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):The Al-Nisa School Quetta, has set-up the first-ever cricket academy in the Balochistan province in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket Board under its CRIC4US Program.

CRIC4US is a grassroots development program launched by PCB in 2018 under the flagship of Women Cricket Vision 2022, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

“The purpose of the program is to develop women cricket at the grassroots level by establishing partnerships with schools across Pakistan,”he added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR