First-ever Directory of Calligraphers to be created soon: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) division, Irfan Siddiqui

Sunday announced to create a first-ever Directory of the

Calligraphers from across the country to promote their artistic

endeavours and give them recognition at international level.

Speaking at a `Calligraphy Workshop’ arranged by NH&LH

division in collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History,

Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

as a part of ongoing four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition.

Irfan Siddiqui said,”the first ever directory of Calligraphers

will give them recognition as well as opportunities to participate

in the national and international level exhibitions, competitions

and seminars to excel in their field”.

He reiterated his commitment to establish a first-ever

Institute of calligraphy in federal capital, arranging Calligraphers

exchange programmes and consider inclusion of Calligraphy subject in

the curriculum.

He said, NH&LH division has earlier arranged a national level

Calligraphy exhibition which received over-whelming response from

the Calligraphers and now this international level exhibition will

enable them to learn from renowned Calligraphers from different

countries.

Irfan Siddiqui said, such exhibitions help portray true image

of Pakistan internationally which is against hatred and violence and

assured that his division will arrange such events with continuity

and expand their scope to the provincial level.

This four-day exhibition will prove as milestone toward

promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields

of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.

He said that the division will implement the suggestions came

from the participants of the exhibition in true spirit and devise a

proper strategy to promote this glorious art and the unsung artists.

Professional calligraphers from different countries

practically demonstrated different calligraphy styles during the

workshop in presence of a number of young and professional

Calligraphers.

More than 100 art pieces of professional and young

calligraphers from different countries were on display in the

exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco,

Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and

Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were on

display in the exhibition.

While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from

different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition.

A delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA

as well as calligraphers from different countries were participating

in the exhibition.

The exhibition will conclude till August 28 enabling the

art lovers to visit the exhibition thoroughly and observe the art

work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.