First-ever Directory of Calligraphers to be created soon: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) division, Irfan Siddiqui
Sunday announced to create a first-ever Directory of the
Calligraphers from across the country to promote their artistic
endeavours and give them recognition at international level.
Speaking at a `Calligraphy Workshop’ arranged by NH&LH
division in collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History,
Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
as a part of ongoing four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition.
Irfan Siddiqui said,”the first ever directory of Calligraphers
will give them recognition as well as opportunities to participate
in the national and international level exhibitions, competitions
and seminars to excel in their field”.
He reiterated his commitment to establish a first-ever
Institute of calligraphy in federal capital, arranging Calligraphers
exchange programmes and consider inclusion of Calligraphy subject in
the curriculum.
He said, NH&LH division has earlier arranged a national level
Calligraphy exhibition which received over-whelming response from
the Calligraphers and now this international level exhibition will
enable them to learn from renowned Calligraphers from different
countries.
Irfan Siddiqui said, such exhibitions help portray true image
of Pakistan internationally which is against hatred and violence and
assured that his division will arrange such events with continuity
and expand their scope to the provincial level.
This four-day exhibition will prove as milestone toward
promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields
of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.
He said that the division will implement the suggestions came
from the participants of the exhibition in true spirit and devise a
proper strategy to promote this glorious art and the unsung artists.
Professional calligraphers from different countries
practically demonstrated different calligraphy styles during the
workshop in presence of a number of young and professional
Calligraphers.
More than 100 art pieces of professional and young
calligraphers from different countries were on display in the
exhibition.
Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco,
Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and
Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were on
display in the exhibition.
While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from
different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition.
A delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA
as well as calligraphers from different countries were participating
in the exhibition.
The exhibition will conclude till August 28 enabling the
art lovers to visit the exhibition thoroughly and observe the art
work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.
First-ever Directory of Calligraphers to be created soon: Irfan Siddiqui
