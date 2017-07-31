First ever convocation ceremony of QIMS held

RAWALPINDI, July 31 (APP): The convocation ceremony of Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences (QIMS) was held at Quetta on Monday.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai was the chief guest, an ISPR statement issued here stated.

The chief guest congratulated the students and faculty staff for holding

first ever convocation of QIMS.

Earlier, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz while speaking on the occasion said that the graduating students will be the custodian of a healthcare system and would perform a sacred job of keeping the society healthy and fit. He urged the graduating students to serve the country with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

A total of 97 students graduated. The chief guest gave away prizes to

the outstanding students and degrees to the graduating students. Khola Shanza was declared the overall best student with six gold medals. While Shamsa Mubeen received gold medal in surgery, Ayesha Saif received gold medal in gynecology, Sadaf Saeed got gold medal in medicine, Neelam Naz got gold medal in ENT, Abu Bakar got gold medal in Eye and Atif Khan secured first position in community medicine and received a gold medal.

Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Asif Sukhera, Vice

Chancellor University of Balochistan along with other high ranking civil and military officers and parents of graduating students were present on the occasion.