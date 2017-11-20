First-ever Calligraphy Wing to be inaugurated next month

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday announced that the formal inauguration of first ever Calligraphy Wing will be held at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) next month.

Speaking at a meeting held at the NLPD for reviewing the arrangements to establish calligraphy wing, Irfan Siddiqui said, Calligraphy Wing would serve as milestone toward revival and promotion of glorious art of Calligraphy and encourage the young calligraphers to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavours.

The building of NLPD has sufficient space to establish Calligraphy Wing, Irfan Siddiqui said and directed the officials of NLPD to complete the initial arrangements for establishing calligraphy wing within a month so that it can be officially inaugurated.

Irfan Siddiqui also directed the officials that the creation of Calligraphy Wing should be purposeful and beneficial for the young calligraphers who want to learn this art.

Director General NLPD, Iftikhar Arif briefed the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui about the preparations for setting up this wing and estimated cost of expenditures.

Federal Secretary, NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and other officials of the division and NLPD attended the meeting.