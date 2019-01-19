First death anniversary of renowned poet, columnist Munnu Bhai today

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The first death anniversary of renowned poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as Munnu Bhai is being observed on Saturday (January 19).

He was born in 1933 at Wazirabad, Punjab.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, he started his career as a journalist at an Urdu newspaper but soon turned to writing dramas.

He penned down some of the immortal drama serials for Pakistan Television including ‘Sona Chandi’, ‘Dasht’, ‘Tammanna’, ‘Gumshuda’, ‘Aashiyana’ and ‘Khoobsurat’.

Munnu Bhai was also awarded with Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.

He died on January 19, 2018 in Lahore.