First consignment of 50,000 MT urea to reach Pakistan by next month

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):On the direction of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan will import 100,000 Metric Tons of urea, and the first consignment of 50,000 MTs urea will reach Pakistan by mid of November, 2018.

The ECC in its meeting held on September 10, 2018 directed TCP to import 100,000 MTs of urea for Rabi Crop.

The decision was taken by the federal government to overcome the anticipated shortage of urea in the coming Rabi season and to provide timely relief to the farmers as agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says a statement here on Monday.

In pursuance of the said direction, TCP floated International Tender for the import of Urea. The said tender was opened on October, 22 and contract had been awarded to the lowest bidder.

This shall ensure timely availability of urea to the farmers and will help maintain price stability of urea in the market. In order to check the quality and quantity of imported urea, duly qualified Pre-shipment Company has been nominated by the management of TCP.