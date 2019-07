ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The first batch of Pakistani students has graduated from a Chinese university in Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province.

The ten students who received a master’s degree in transportation in Southeast University last week, were fully financed by China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), according to the state media here on Wednesday.

After returning to Pakistan, they will join the efforts to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road.