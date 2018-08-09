First Asma Jahangir scholarship awarded to top-ranking female Chevening scholar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):The inaugural Asma Jahangir Scholarship was awarded on Thursday to Sana Gul by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew.

This annual scholarship, which was launched earlier this year, honours the legacy of the late human rights champion Asma Jahangir. Each year the scholarship will be awarded to the top-ranking female applicant in the competitive recruitment process, a press release issued by the British High Commissioner here said.

The Chevening scholarships are awarded to outstanding emerging leaders to pursue a one-year Masters programme at any UK university.

The scholarship programme provides a unique opportunity to future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, to build networks, to experience UK culture, and to form lasting positive relationships with the UK. This year, 62 Pakistanis have been awarded Chevening scholarships – including 23 women.

Presenting the new scholarship, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “It is an honour to mark the extraordinary legacy of Asma Jahangir by awarding this new scholarship to the top Pakistani female Chevening scholar. Asma Jahangir was a remarkable woman. She was a champion of human rights and fought for the rights of women, children and oppressed people.

“Congratulations to Sana Gul for being the first winner of this prestigious award. It is an honour that Asma Jahangir’s family has joined us today and I am grateful for their support in the creation of a scholarship in her name as part of the UK Chevening Scholarship Programme.”

Speaking at the event, Sana Gul said: “I still remember the words of Asma Jahangir: “through hardships, strong people find their strength and you are the chosen one”.

Thank you Chevening for the journey of living my dreams to reality by continuing her noble

missions of empowering women through education.”

Munizae Jehangir said: “As the family of Asma Jahangir we congratulate Sana Gul for receiving

the best female Chevening Scholar 2018/19. We thank the British government for starting this new scholarship award to honour Asma Jahangir who always said “It will be women of Pakistan that

will bring about real change. This scholarship will empower women to improve the lives of others.”

This year 64 Chevening scholars and fellows will go to study in diverse fields including law, communications, public service, technology, development and public policy. Chevening alumni consist

of over 1,650 alumni which includes senior journalists, civil servants, professionals, politicians, and members of society from all walks of life.

Applications for the 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships can be submitted through the online application system from 6 August 2018 until 6 November 2018.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study

at UK universities – mostly one year master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential

to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme.

There are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.