Fire at weekly bazaar engulfs around 70 stalls

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):Dense fumes of black smoke towered the sky as fire erupted at Landa section of Weekly Bazaar near Peshawar Morr here on Wednesday, engulfing several shops and stalls.

The fire engulfed more that 70 stalls set up at in E and

F sections of the bazaar, offering used clothes on cheap rates.

The reason behind the incident is unknown yet, however, rescue teams and fire fighters reached the spot to extinguish the fire. No loss of life has been reported so far.

According to our correspondent, 18 fire tenders were dousing the raging fire.

Officials of Fire Brigade Islamabad told APP, initially it was feared that fire would not be doused easily as market contained garments which easily catch fire.

The officials said after hectic efforts of more than three hours, Fire Brigade, along with help from local shopkeepers and Capital Development Authority officials managed to control the inferno which would be extinguished shortly. The rescue operation was started timely to prevent major loss.

The officials said cause of fire which engulfed both the sections of the bazaar, would be ascertained after completely extinguishing the inferno.