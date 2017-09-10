Two die, one injured in Awami Markaz fire incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Two persons lost their lives and

another received severe injuries after fire erupted at Islamabad’s

six storey Awami Markaz here early Sunday morning.

According to hospital sources, one person, Ali Raza died after

he jumped off the building and could not survive his injuries.

While other victim, Waqar died because of suffocation due to

intense flames and heat caused by severe blaze in the building that

started around 8 am.

Third victim, Umer Ejaz was taken to Burns Unit of Pakistan

Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he was being treated for

his injuries.

According to rescue officials the victims were staffers at a

call centre located inside the building.

In the morning, the fire fighters had extinguished the fire

reportedly caused by short circuiting at one of the floors

of the building.

The officials said firefighters managed to control the fire

within an hour. Several fire tenders, sky lifts and water bowsers

took part in the operation to douse the flames.

However, later in the day, the fire erupted again and started

to spread to different floors and even threatened the safety of

nearby sensitive government buildings located in the capital’s Red

Zone.

The second eruption of fire was caused by strong winds that

blew in Islamabad during the day along with a bout of heavy rain.

Later in the day, fire Tenders of Pakistan Navy also arrived

at the site to take part in the operation to stop the fire from

spreading.

Reportedly, record and equipment of offices of Federal Tax

Ombudsman and Software Technology Park was burnt in the deadly fire.

Despite all the long day efforts, the fire gutted the whole

building which could collapse due to the damage done to it.

Islamabad administration had formed a four member committee

led by Deputy Commissioner to report causes of the incident in three

days.